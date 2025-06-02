Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Former BJP Leader Arrested for Allegedly Forcing Woman into Prostitution at His Hotel

Atul Chaurasia, a former BJP Mandal President in Jabalpur, has been arrested on charges of rape and operating a sex racket. The victim, a resident of Assam, alleges that Chaurasia lured her with a job offer, held her captive in a hotel, and forced her into prostitution. Garha police station is currently investigating the matter.

The victim stated that Atul Chaurasia offered her a manager's job at a hotel. In 2024, he called her to Jabalpur and took her to a hotel, where he allegedly held her captive and physically exploited her. She further accuses Chaurasia of forcing her into prostitution. While Atul Chaurasia is in police custody, one of his accomplices is currently absconding. The victim recounted that Chaurasia first raped her and then sent her to other individuals visiting the hotel. She claims to have been held captive for a year, during which Chaurasia neither allowed her to leave the hotel nor provided her with any money. The victim managed to escape and reach the police.

Upon investigating the matter, police discovered that Atul Chaurasia, along with his associates, allegedly used to bring young women from states like Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Delhi, luring them with false job promises. Police are now actively trying to uncover the network of this racket and apprehend others involved in the case. The investigation has also revealed that the accused was previously a BJP Mandal President from Jabalpur's Gandhi Ward. He also owns a hotel in the Garha area, which he allegedly ran with his friend.