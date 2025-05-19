Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Groom Arrested Before Wedding for Raping Minor Under Pretext of Marriage

In the Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh, a case has surfaced in the Hanumana police station area that has startled the local population and sparked grave concerns about women's safety and trust in society. In this instance, the young defendant was detained shortly before getting married. He is arrested under serious charges like rape, threat to kill and physical exploitation of a minor. On May 18, 2025, a teenager from the Hanumana police station area reported that Devendra Kumar Saket, a 25-year-old Raghunathgarh resident, had been engaging in sexual encounters with her for several months under false pretences of marriage. The teenage girl claims that after taking her into confidence, the accused raped her multiple times while deceiving her each time by offering to marry her.

When the teenager put pressure on marriage, the accused forcibly entered her house and threatened to kill her. All this came to light when the wedding preparations were in full swing and the family was busy with the wedding rituals. Meanwhile, the police arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

In response to the victim's allegation, the police have filed a case at the Hanuman police station, said Mauganj Superintendent of Police Dilip Soni. The Indian Penal Code's sections 376 (rape), 376(2)(N) (repeated sexual assault), 450 (illegal entry), 506 (threatening), and sections 5/6 of the POCSO Act have all been utilised to charge the accused. Considering the seriousness of the matter, under the direction of Mauganj Superintendent of Police Dilip Soni, the team of Police Station Incharge Inspector Anil Kakde took action and arrested the accused within 24 hours and presented him in the court.