Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Groom Dies of Heart Attack During Wedding Rituals in Sagar District

A tragic event took place in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh when a groom died during his wedding ceremony. This heartbreaking incident has left both families in shock and disbelief. The groom collapsed while performing the Saat Phere, or seven rounds, around the sacred fire, which abruptly turned a joyful occasion into one of sorrow.

The ceremony was halfway through when the tragedy occurred. While the groom was taking the sath phere, he suddenly felt intense chest pain and collapsed. Initially, family members and guests thought he had fainted from dizziness. However, when he did not regain consciousness, he was quickly taken to the hospital.

Doctors performed an ECG and pronounced him dead upon arrival, confirming he had suffered a fatal heart attack. The news of his sudden death caused panic and grief among the wedding guests.

The groom, named Harshit, owned a medical store and was eagerly anticipating his wedding. The celebration had been lavish, featuring lively band music, horse carriages, and festive dancing that continued until midnight. The couple exchanged garlands around 12 a.m., followed by an extensive photo session that lasted two to three hours. Afterward, they went to rest before continuing the rituals early in the morning. It is believed that the excitement and strain of the festivities may have triggered the heart attack.