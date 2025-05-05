Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Junior Female Caught Red-Handed While Recording Inappropriate Videos of Hostel Mates In Jabalpur

A disturbing incident happened in IIITDM Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where junior female student was caught recording inappropriate videos of her hostel mates. As per the reports the incident got noticed when a senior student notice that some one was filming her in hostel bathroom. The incident took place in the Saraswati Hostel of Jabalpur Further it was revealed that the junior student had been secretly recording nude videos of girls in the hostel for the past two years. After capturing the videos, she would send them to a male friend living in Delhi.

he victim, a B.Tech fourth-year student, raised an alarm after catching the accused red-handed. Following the complaint, the institute’s authorities took immediate action. IIITDM Director Dr BK Singh confirmed the incident and said the student’s phone and laptop have been seized for investigation. The accused student is currently under questioning at the institute’s guest house, and her family has been informed.

IIITDM Director Dr. BK Singh confirmed that a student's phone and laptop have been seized and she is being questioned at the institute's guest house. Her family has been notified. Police suspect a link to a larger pornographic racket and are investigating the male recipient and possible involvement of others.