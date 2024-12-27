Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Loses Voice After Kite Gets Stuck Around His Neck, Slits Throat

In a shocking turn of events, a 53-year-old man temporarily lost his voice after a Chinese abrasive kite string (manjha) slashed his throat in Ujjain. The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the man, riding his scooter, had the manjha of a flying kite get caught around his neck on the Patidar bridge. In an eerie coincidence, the victim had experienced a similar accident on the same bridge two years ago.

The kite string left a deep cut in his throat. Witnesses at the scene saw him bleeding and immediately called for an ambulance. He was quickly transported to a local hospital, where he received eight stitches to seal the wound. Fortunately, he is now out of danger, but he remains unable to speak due to the severity of his injuries.

The victim, identified as Prahlad Mode, 53, had been involved in a similar incident two years ago. On that occasion, while traveling on the same bridge, an abrasive kite string also caused a cut on his throat. Since then, he had taken precautions by wearing a muffler while riding. However, on Thursday, he unfortunately did not have it on.

Mode recalled that when the string cut his throat, he instinctively tried to grab it with his hand, which led to cuts on his fingers. Though his condition is stable now, he is still unable to speak due to the injury.

Also Read: Mumbai Shocker: Young Man Dies by Suicide, Accuses Friend of Betrayal in Emotional Note

The incident highlights the dangers posed by Chinese abrasive strings, commonly used in kite flying, which have been known to cause severe injuries. Local authorities are urged to take further action to prevent such accidents in the future.