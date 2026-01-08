Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Miscreant Stabs Minor Boy in Ujjain After Heated Argument

A tragic case of crime has came to light were a minor boy was attacked with a knife by a miscreant after he refused to tolerate his verbal abuse. This attack occurred, on Thursday morning in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh in which boy was seriously injured and later admitted to the hospital for treatment. Based on the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused

According to the police, On Thursday morning, 14-year-old Usman, son of Mohammad Hussain of Jansapura, was on his way to work when he was attacked at KD Gate. Yasin, riding a Pulsar motorcycle, accosted Usman and began verbally abusing him. When Usman protested, Yasin stabbed him three times in the leg with a knife before fleeing. Bystanders took Usman to Charak Hospital.

A piece of paper led to the discovery of a murder, and a sniffer dog tracked the suspect to 'Badam's' hideout. Yasin, the victim's nephew and grandson, slit the throat of an elderly man over a 50-bigha land dispute. Jiwajiganj police, alerted to the incident, questioned Usman at the hospital and filed a case against Yasin. Police report a prior dispute between the two and are actively searching for Yasin, with an arrest expected soon.