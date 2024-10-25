Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Newly Married Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped by 5 Men During Outing in Rewa

A newly married woman was allegedly raped by five men during an outing with her husband at a picnic spot in Rewa district's Gurh tehsil, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, officials said. Following the incident, police have detained over 100 individuals for questioning, an official reported on Friday.

“The woman got married recently. She and her husband are in the age group of 19-20 and are still in college,” Rewa headquarters Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Himali Pathak told PTI over the phone.

The woman informed police that one of the five suspects involved in the alleged assault has tattoos on his hand and chest. DSP said over 100 individuals have been detained as part of the investigation, stating the sensitive nature of the case and ensuring the survivor’s identity remains protected. The couple reported the incident at Gurh police station around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "The FSL team and I reached the scene promptly. The survivor underwent a medical examination, and an FIR was registered later that day at 7 p.m.," the DSP stated.

Citing the woman’s version, the DSP said she and her husband had a fight near a fountain, about 2 km from a famous temple in the Gurh industrial area.