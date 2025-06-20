Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Rape Survivor Teen Delivers Baby in Jabalpur, Accused Held

A shocking incident has came to light in Mahdya Pradesh's Jabalpur where a 16-year-old girl, allegedly raped by a man who befriended her on social media, gave birth at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said on Friday. The police on Thursday arrested the 21-year-old accused, who had earlier forced the girl to consume abortion pills, additional superintendent of police Suryakant Sharma told reporters.

Last year, the accused befriended the girl on Instagram and allegedly raped her in a village hut in October. Three months later, when the girl informed him of her pregnancy, he allegedly forced her to take abortion pills. When the abortion failed, he promised marriage but later opposed.

According to the ASP The girl, who lives with her father, experienced labor pains on Tuesday night, revealing the pregnancy to him. She was referred to a government hospital and gave birth on Wednesday. Hospital authorities notified the police, leading to the accused being charged under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the POCSO Act.