Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Street Hawker Rapes 8-Year-Old Girl in Bhind by Luring Her With Cotton Candy; Arrested

A street hawker was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl after luring her to his home in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. The incident occurred in Gohad town of the district on Saturday night (August 10) and was reported on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav told news agency PTI.

As per the complaint, the hawker lured the girl by offering her cotton candy. He then took her took to his home and allegedly raped her, the official said. The man later gave Rs 20 to the girl.

On seeing Rs 20 with the girl, her mother inquired, and the minor informed her about the incident. Subsequently, a complaint was registered with the police, the official said. The accused has been arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, he said.