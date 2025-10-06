Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Student Stalks and Threatens Professor With Acid Attack in Gwalior, Arrested

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 6, 2025 18:06 IST

ir="ltr">A student threatened his female assistant professor with an acid attack for refusing to be friends with him. The professor filed a complaint after getting acid attack threats. The police have arrested the boy for threats and sexual harassment, said Robin Jain, CSP. The student, Dushyant Sagar, started stalking the professor when she refused to be friends with him, reported Amar Ujala. The situation escalated when Dushyant started to follow her from college to her home. He issued the acid attack threat approximately 100 steps away from her home. He said, “If you don’t befriend me, I won’t spare you — I’ll burn your face with acid.”

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: In Gwalior, a student, Dushyant Sagar, threatened his female professor with an acid attack after she refused his advances. The professor filed a complaint, and the police arrested him for threats and sexual harassment. Robin Jain, CSP, provided this… pic.twitter.com/2nW5JUd0nL— IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2025

Also Read: Noida Fire: Moving Bus Catches Blaze in Sector 20, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

The terrified professor went home and later, along with her family, filed a complaint at the Murar police station. The police registered an FIR and arrested the accused. The 40-year-old assistant professor lives in the Murar area, while the accused student, originally from Shivpuri, is currently residing in Gwalior’s Thatipur locality. He had been harassing the professor for days, even blocking her way in college to pressure her into friendship. Despite her repeated warnings, his behavior worsened.

However, the Murar police have been accused of negligence in handling the case. Despite the seriousness of the threats, they registered the FIR under minor charges of harassment and later released the accused after issuing a notice — even though he continued threatening the victim at the police station itself. The accused should have been taken into custody and sent to jail. Such indifference by the police in sensitive cases often leads to more serious crimes.Open in app