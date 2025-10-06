Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Student Stalks and Threatens Professor With Acid Attack in Gwalior, Arrested
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 6, 2025 18:06 IST2025-10-06T18:05:34+5:302025-10-06T18:06:27+5:30
A student threatened his female assistant professor with an acid attack for refusing to be friends with him. The ...
Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: In Gwalior, a student, Dushyant Sagar, threatened his female professor with an acid attack after she refused his advances. The professor filed a complaint, and the police arrested him for threats and sexual harassment. Robin Jain, CSP, provided this… pic.twitter.com/2nW5JUd0nL— IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2025
The terrified professor went home and later, along with her family, filed a complaint at the Murar police station. The police registered an FIR and arrested the accused. The 40-year-old assistant professor lives in the Murar area, while the accused student, originally from Shivpuri, is currently residing in Gwalior’s Thatipur locality. He had been harassing the professor for days, even blocking her way in college to pressure her into friendship. Despite her repeated warnings, his behavior worsened.
However, the Murar police have been accused of negligence in handling the case. Despite the seriousness of the threats, they registered the FIR under minor charges of harassment and later released the accused after issuing a notice — even though he continued threatening the victim at the police station itself. The accused should have been taken into custody and sent to jail. Such indifference by the police in sensitive cases often leads to more serious crimes.