Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Stabbed to Death by Former Fiancé for Cancelling Wedding Over Alleged Dowry Demand

Jabalpur: Former fiancé and his friend allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old woman to death for calling off their marriage over dowry demand of Rs 5 lakh. Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma told media that accused identified as Sahil Rajak and his associate Ajay, have been arrested for murder.

Richa Rajak of Imliya village, formerly employed at a Richhai industrial area plastic factory, met and began a relationship with Sahil Rajak two years prior after meeting at a wedding. Following their engagement, Sahil allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh in dowry from Richa's family and verbally abused them, leading Richa to call off the wedding and end the relationship. Suspecting Richa of seeing someone else, Sahil reportedly threatened her by phone, according to the additional SP.

Sahil and Ajay, riding a motorcycle, intercepted Richa in the Richhai industrial area under Adhartal police station limits on Thursday night as she returned home from the factory, according to police. The pair stabbed her, inflicting a fatal neck wound and multiple chest wounds. Richa died at the medical college hospital on Friday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.