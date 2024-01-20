Madhya Pradesh: Slaughterhouses and Meat Shops in Urban Areas To Remain Closed on Jan 22

Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, urban areas in Madhya Pradesh are set to observe the closure of slaughterhouses, meat, and fish shops, according to officials' announcement on Saturday, PTI reported.

According to reports, the urban development department has issued a directive to civic bodies, instructing them to ensure the shutdown of these establishments on the specified date. A special cleanliness drive is also scheduled for all urban areas, including temple premises, in conjunction with the Ram Mandir 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has urged local bodies to facilitate maximum participation from the public and representatives in this cleanliness initiative.

The BJP-led state government has previously declared a half-day for government offices and a holiday for schools and colleges on January 22, aligning with the auspicious event.

The grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Rem temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to decorate the four main routes in Ayodhya (Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, and Dharma Path) with flowers on January 22.