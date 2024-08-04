Madhya Pradesh Temple Wall Collapse: 8 Children Killed in Tragic Accident During Religious Event In Shahpur

Published: August 4, 2024 12:09 PM

Eight children lost their lives, and several others were injured when a wall collapsed at a temple in Shahpur, ...

Eight children lost their lives, and several others were injured when a wall collapsed at a temple in Shahpur, Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district this morning. The incident occurred during a religious ceremony at the Hardaul Baba temple. The injured children have been rescued and are receiving treatment at hospitals.

The police, assisted by local residents, conducted rescue operations following the incident. Images showed an earthmover being used to clear the rubble after the wall collapsed.

Tags :Wall CollapseMadhya PradeshShahpurTemple