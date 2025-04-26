Madhya Pradesh: Three children drown in dam

Bhopal, April 26 Three young children sadly lost their lives on Saturday while bathing in the waters of Amua Dam, located in the Dharkundi police station jurisdiction of Satna district.

The victims, identified as Abhijeet Kol (6), Abhi Kol (5), and Krishna Kol (5), residents of Kandaila village, drowned after venturing into the deeper section of the dam.

Villagers acted swiftly to alert the authorities, and their bodies were recovered shortly thereafter.

Responding to the distressing news, Majhgawan Tehsildar Somesh Dwivedi, accompanied by Dharkundi police station in-charge Shailendra Singh and a police team, arrived at the scene.

The officials assured the grieving families of their support and extended financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each bereaved family on behalf of the Red Cross.

Following necessary legal formalities, the children’s remains were sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

According to police, four children had initially gone to the dam to bathe. While one child stayed seated on the embankment, the other three entered the water, only to tragically begin drowning.

The child on the embankment ran two kilometres back to the village for help, but the delay proved fatal, as the three children could not be saved after being submerged for an extended period.

Regular visits to the dam for bathing and fishing are a common practice among tribal villagers from nearby areas.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern in the region, with frequent reports of minors drowning in ponds, dams, and canals.

A similar tragedy occurred on April 13 in Richul village, Nagaud area, where three young sisters drowned in a rainwater-filled pit created by illegal mining activities.

The victims have been identified as Tanya (8) and 5-year-old twins Jhanvi and Gauri, who were siblings. The pit, left unattended, became a death trap.

Such incidents have also been reported in Mauganj, Sidhi, and Shivpuri districts, highlighting the urgent need for preventive measures.

Local communities have voiced their concern and called upon the government to take proactive steps to avoid further loss of life.

