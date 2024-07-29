Madhya Pradesh: Three-Year-Old Girl Falls into Borewell in Singrauli, Rescue Ops Underway (Watch Video)

A three-year-old girl fell into an open borewell near a village in Singrauli district on Monday. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. while the child, identified as Shoumya Sahu, was playing in a field. The borewell, located approximately 40 km from the district headquarters, is reported to be over 250 feet deep.

VIDEO | A 3-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Singrauli district of Madhya Pardesh. Rescue operation underway.



"In Kasar village under Bargawan police station, a 3-year-old girl, Soumya Shah, was playing with a goat in her cornfield. In that field, there was an 8-9-year-old… pic.twitter.com/ycDfaEcp4C — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2024

Rescue operations are currently underway, with the district collector and the superintendent of police on-site. Singrauli Superintendent of Police confirmed that efforts to pull the child out of the borewell are ongoing.

“A 3-year-old girl, Soumya Shah, was playing with a goat in her cornfield. In that field, there was an 8-9-year-old borewell which they had covered. Every year, they were plowing and farming on that field,” SP Gupta said.

“The hole became deeper due to rainwater, and it collapsed, causing the girl to fall into it. Rescue efforts for the girl have been ongoing since 4:30 pm. All the machinery has arrived. We are now trying to reach the girl manually," she added.