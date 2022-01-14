Madhya Pradesh to bring law to regulate online gaming after 11-yr-old commits suicide in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that the state government will bring an act to regulate online games after an 11-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bhopal due to his addiction to an online mobile game.

Speaking to media persons, Mishra said, "Online game is a serious issue. To prevent such tragic incident that is happening, we are bringing an act regulating online gaming in Madhya Pradesh, whose draft has been prepared and we will soon finalise it."

Earlier on Wednesday, an 11-year-old boy had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with the rope of the punching bag installed at the rooftop of his house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, said police.

Bhopal's Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar said, "A minor allegedly committed suicide and was found dead at his residence. As per his parents, the minor spent around Rs 6,000 on an online game without their permission. Parents had deleted the app once. The probe is underway."

However, the police have not found a suicide note from the spot.

According to the police, Suryansh Ojha, a resident of Shankaracharya Nagar Bajaria, was a class 5 student.

Suryansh's father Yogesh Ojha, an optician, told the police his son had been addicted to an online game.

"On Wednesday afternoon, Suryansh was watching a movie on TV with cousin Ayush in the second-floor room. A few minutes later, Ayush left Suryansh alone and went downstairs. After some time, Suryansh's cousins headed back to the building's terrace and they found he was hanging from a rope used to hang punching bags. The relatives immediately took him to the private hospital but the doctor declared him dead after checking," said police

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

