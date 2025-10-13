Madhya Pradesh to celebrate Foundation Day on ‘Industry and Employment’ theme

Bhopal, Oct 13 Madhya Pradesh will celebrate its Foundation Day on November 1 under the theme “Industry and Employment Year”. The state-level event in Bhopal and district-level programs across Madhya Pradesh will highlight innovations, youth empowerment, and the economic impact of cultural and tourism activities.

Madhya Prades Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a high-level meeting in this regard. The events will be organised on the theme, “Industry is the Temple of Employment", aims to showcase initiatives that promote self-reliant India and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.

Activities will focus on skill development, technical education, and entrepreneurship, connecting youth to employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Foundation Day should be celebrated as a state festival, with vibrant participation from all regions, a statement issued on Monday said.

From November 1st to 3rd, Bhopal will host a series of exhibitions and cultural events.

These include displays on “One District, One Product,” Emperor Vikramaditya and Ayodhya, ancient temple architecture, and the Indian Rishi tradition.

A Van Mela (fair on forests), drone tech workshop, traditional art showcase, and local cuisine fair will also be organised, reflecting the state’s rich heritage and innovation.

The celebrations will kick off with a grand event at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal, featuring a performance by renowned playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who will sing devotional songs of Lord Krishna, said the statement.

A drone show themed on heritage-based development and fireworks will add to the spectacle. On November 2nd and 3rd, the epic play “Emperor Vikramaditya” will be staged, along with light music performances.

CM Yadav also directed that beneficiaries of welfare schemes, industrial contributors, and self-help groups be actively involved in the celebrations.

Districts will present their progress and achievements, while institutions like ITI and Polytechnic will showcase efforts in youth and women empowerment.

Farmers' organisations will display their contributions to agricultural development.

In previous years, Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day has celebrated themes such as cultural heritage, women empowerment, and sports and youth development, reflecting the state’s evolving priorities. This year’s focus on industry and employment marks a strategic shift toward economic resilience and inclusive growth.

