Madhya Pradesh to come up with water policy soon: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the activities for water conservation and management are being carried out with sensitivity and public participation in the state.

He said Irrigation potential in the state was 7,50,000 hectares in 2003-04, which has now increased to 43,00,000 hectares.

He said a water policy would be brought soon which will be comprehensive and cover various aspects such as water conservation and more crop per drop

Chouhan made the remarks while addressing a conference of state ministers on water conservation at Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center (Minto Hall) in state capital Bhopal on Thursday.

The 1st All India Annual States' Ministers Conference on "Water Vision@2047" began today in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The two days conference began with the auspicious 'Jal Kalash' ceremony by the Chief Guest and Dignitaries. The ceremony was followed by a special address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video message.

The Prime Minister ighlighted the importance of the Conference of Water Ministers of the country by shining the light on the unprecedented work done by India in areas of water security.

In his remarks, Chouhan said the government's target is to have irrigation potential in 65,00,000 hectare area.

"Pipeline and sprinkler irrigation facilities are being provided for economical use of water. Jalabhishek Abhiyan was started in 2007 in the state. To encourage people's participation in water management, Jal Sansad, Jal Sammelan and village Jal Yatras were held in all the districts. A large number of Bori Bandhans, check dams, and stop dams were constructed in Jalabhishek Abhiyan."

"The work of river rejuvenation is also being encouraged in the state. Plantation of trees on both sides of the river was taken as a campaign in the Narmada Seva Yatra. Works worth Rs 50,000 crore are going on in the state under Jal-Jeevan Mission. With this, it will be possible to provide tap water to 46 per cent of the houses. A water policy will be brought in the state in the next one or two months," Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Central Government for selecting Bhopal for discussion on an important topic like Water Vision @ 2047.

"Bhopal has historically been a unique example of water management. The big lake built by Raja Bhoj in the 10th century is still supplying drinking water to one-third of Bhopal's population. There are 2,000 water structures in the Bundelkhand region of the state."

The Chief Minister said that construction of farm ponds was encouraged under Balram Tal Yojana.

"Along with this, the construction of stop dams has helped in recharging wells in many areas of the state. Farmers are being encouraged to take crops grown in less water in the state."

Chouhan said special campaigns were being conducted in the state for tree plantation, energy-literacy, saving water, cleanliness and women empowerment.

"Trees and water go hand in hand. I myself have taken a pledge to plant saplings everyday. According to this resolution, I plant three saplings every day."

He also invited all the participants of Water Vision towards 2047 to plant saplings on January 6.

He said that this plantation would give the message of water conservation to the whole country and would keep the memories of Water Vision towards 2047 intact.

In his remarks, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said it is necessary to prepare action plans for holistic water management at the micro level.

"India is the fastest growing economy in the world. Our country is moving towards becoming a developed country. In view of the challenge of rapid urbanisation and pollution, it is necessary to prepare action plans for holistic water management at the micro level. It is also necessary to increase the storage capacity of water in the country. This will be possible by encouraging the construction of small structures and conserving underground water," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

