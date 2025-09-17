Madhya Pradesh to receive many gifts from PM Modi, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Sep 17 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give many gifts to Madhya Pradesh during his visit to Dhar on Wednesday.

"We are fortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of his birthday. It's learning for all of us to understand the value of life and how to make it successful. We are excited to receive him," CM Yadav said.

PM Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh on his birthday will be more special for Madhya Pradesh in many ways, as the state will receive many projects, including 'PM Mitra Park', which will pave the way for "developed Madhya Pradesh".

Importantly, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday posted on his official account X that his resolution for Viksit Bharat will gain fresh energy from Madhya Pradesh.

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and launch several other initiatives, including 'PM MITRA Park', one of the country's seventh textile hubs, which is being set up in Dhar.

More than one lakh health camps will be organised, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country between September 17 and October 2, the period will be observed as 'Sewa Pakhwada'.

On this occasion, beneficiaries will be enrolled under the 'Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana' (PM-JAY), 'Ayushman Vaya Vandana', and 'Ayushman Bharat Health Account' (ABHA).

Several other activities like Yoga sessions, Ayurveda consultations, and other Ayush services will be organised to mobilise communities towards healthy lifestyle practices with a special emphasis on obesity prevention and improved nutrition.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi will also transfer funds under the 'Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana' directly into the bank accounts of eligible women across the country with a single click.

As part of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, PM Modi will launch the 'Adi Seva Parv' for Madhya Pradesh, which will symbolise the confluence of tribal pride and the spirit of nation-building.

A special emphasis will be laid on the Tribal Village Action Plan and Tribal Village Vision 2030, aimed at preparing long-term development roadmaps for each village. In line with his commitment to environmental conservation and women's economic empowerment, Prime Minister Modi will gift a sapling to a beneficiary of a women's self-help group under the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' initiative of the state.

