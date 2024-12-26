Madhya Pradesh to translocate 14 tigers to Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha 

Bhopal, Dec 26 The Madhya Pradesh government will translocate 14 tigers to Rajasthan, Odisha and Chhattisgarh under the animal exchange programme.

According to the state Forest Department, four tigers will be relocated to Rajasthan, two to Odisha, and eight to Chhattisgarh.

The big cats will be transferred from tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh, Panna, Kanha, and Pench. The tigers and tigresses will be translocated under the supervision of an authorised veterinarian.

"The process of translocating the tiger and tigress should be conducted under the supervision of an authorised veterinarian and care should be taken that there is no danger to the life of the tigers," an order issued by the state Forest Department said.

The entire expenditure of the tigers' translocation will be borne by the states getting the big cats. The transfer process will be done with mandatory approval from the Centre.

Recently, under the exchange of animals programme, Madhya Pradesh has provided two Bengal tigers (one male and one female) from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) to Gujarat.

Madhya Pradesh received two Asiatic (Gir) lions - one male and one female from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Gujarat's Junagadh on Saturday. The lion couple has been kept at Bhopal's Van Vihar.

After travelling over 900 kilometres from Junagarh, the big cats reached Bhopal's Van Vihar National on December 21, and have been kept in quarantine for care and medical examination.

The felines, both aged three years, have been kept in quarantine for care and medical examination in Van Vihar. There are two lions and three lionesses in Van Vihar National Park.

After getting approval from the Central Zoo Authority, a nine-member team went to Junagadh Zoo with a tiger and tigress from Van Vihar National Park on December 17.

Housing more than 785, out of 3,800 big cats across the country, Madhya Pradesh has retained its tag of 'Tiger State' for the last few years, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Madhya Pradesh is renowned for six tiger reserves: Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna, Pench, Sanjay Dubri, and Satpura.

The Centre recently approved two more tiger reserves - Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary in Bhopal and Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor