Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: Three Killed, Two Injured as Wall Collapses in Gwalior Amid Rainfall

In an unfortunate incident a wall collapsed at Shankarpur Transport Nagar in Gwalior amid the intense rainfall and strong winds. As per the reports in this accident three people lost their lives, while two people are injured who are currently taking treatment. The accident occurred when two storey Kuccha (mud)house suddenly fell, burying the victims beneath the debris. As per the reports among the deceased are the landlords and two brothers.

According to Sub-Inspector Ramchandra Sharma from the Bahodapur Police Station, the tragic incident occurred around 4:30 pm on June 13. Several individuals had taken shelter under the shed to escape the downpour when the wall suddenly gave way, burying them beneath the debris. Emergency response teams promptly arrived at the scene and carried out rescue operations. Javed Khan (32), Israel Ahmed (40), and Mafrat Khan (35) died in the incident; one person died at the scene, and two others died later at the hospital. Three additional victims are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | 3 killed and 2 injured in a reported wall collapse at Shankarpur Transport Nagar in Gwalior



"It was a 'Kuccha' house of two storeys and an entire wall fell on the victims... The landlord is also injured and admitted in the Trauma centre... 2 are injured… pic.twitter.com/4Ev808wRMj — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025

While talking to ANI uncle of deceased brothers stated that, "It was a 'Kuccha' house of two storeys and an entire wall fell on the victims... The landlord is also injured and admitted in the Trauma centre... 2 are injured and 3 are dead out of whom, one was the landlord and rest were brothers...".