Madhya Pradesh Train Accident: Four Coaches of Goods Train Overturn at Shahdol Railway Station (Watch Video)

A major accident occurred on Thursday at Shahdol railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Four coaches of a goods train overturned in the yard adjacent to the station. Fortunately, there are no reports of casualties or injuries.

According to the information received, the overturned coaches collided with another goods train standing nearby. As a result, four tracks have been affected, but passenger trains are running on time.

Visuals From the Accident Site

Shahdol: A train accident involving a goods wagon occurred today, resulting in no reported injuries pic.twitter.com/WDY1j384cI — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2024

Also Read | Karnataka Rains: Two Electrocuted in Mangaluru, Death Toll Reaches Six.

The train, loaded with coal, was traveling from Parsa in Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan. Currently, work is underway to clear the track, and the overturned wagons are being removed. Railway officials have reached the spot to oversee the operations. The incident took place in the platform number 1 railway yard of Shahdol railway station.