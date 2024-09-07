Madhya Pradesh Train Derailment: Two Coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express Go Off Track, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Madhya Pradesh witnessed a derailment of two coaches from the Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express in Jabalpur. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

Watch:

#WATCH | Two coaches of Indore- Jabalpur Overnight Express derailed in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. No casualties/injuries reported.



More details awaited pic.twitter.com/A8y0nqoD0r — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

The train was coming from Indore. When it was heading towards Jabalpur railway station's platform number 6, the train was moving slowly and 2 coaches derailed. All passengers are safe. The incident took place around 5.50 am. It derailed around 150 metres from the platform," said Harshit Shrivastava, CPRO, West Central Railway.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Harshit Shrivastava, CPRO, West Central Railway says, "The train was coming from Indore. When it was heading towards Jabalpur railway station's platform number 6, the train was moving slowly and 2 coaches derailed. All passengers are safe. The incident… https://t.co/8zzhTjTgdVpic.twitter.com/lIEEIHkp4u — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

On August 12, two coaches of the Rani Kamalapati-Saharsa special passenger train derailed while approaching Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, according to officials. The incident occurred at 6:10 PM, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported.