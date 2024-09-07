Madhya Pradesh Train Derailment: Two Coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express Go Off Track, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Madhya Pradesh witnessed a derailment of two coaches from the Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express in Jabalpur. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. 

The train was coming from Indore. When it was heading towards Jabalpur railway station's platform number 6, the train was moving slowly and 2 coaches derailed. All passengers are safe. The incident took place around 5.50 am. It derailed around 150 metres from the platform," said Harshit Shrivastava, CPRO, West Central Railway.

On August 12, two coaches of the Rani Kamalapati-Saharsa special passenger train derailed while approaching Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, according to officials. The incident occurred at 6:10 PM, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

