Madhya Pradesh Train Derailment: Two Coaches of Rani Kamalapati-Saharsa Passenger Train Derail at Itarsi Station, No Casualties Reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 12, 2024 09:08 PM2024-08-12T21:08:55+5:302024-08-12T21:10:24+5:30
Two coaches of the Rani Kamalapati-Saharsa special passenger train derailed as the train was approaching Itarsi station in Madhya ...
Two coaches of the Rani Kamalapati-Saharsa special passenger train derailed as the train was approaching Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, according to officials. The incident, which took place at 6:10 PM, resulted in no reported casualties.
Two coaches of Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa passenger train derail at Itarsi station in MP; no casualties, says official— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2024
"The train was about to enter platform number 2 when its two compartments derailed," he said.
A potential disaster was avoided as the train was traveling at under 5 km/h when the derailment occurred. Even two-and-a-half hours after the incident, the train remains stationed at Itarsi Junction in Hoshangabad district, according to officials.Open in app