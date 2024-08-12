Madhya Pradesh Train Derailment: Two Coaches of Rani Kamalapati-Saharsa Passenger Train Derail at Itarsi Station, No Casualties Reported

Two coaches of the Rani Kamalapati-Saharsa special passenger train derailed as the train was approaching Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, according to officials. The incident, which took place at 6:10 PM, resulted in no reported casualties.

"The train was about to enter platform number 2 when its two compartments derailed," he said.

A potential disaster was avoided as the train was traveling at under 5 km/h when the derailment occurred. Even two-and-a-half hours after the incident, the train remains stationed at Itarsi Junction in Hoshangabad district, according to officials.