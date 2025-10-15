Madhya Pradesh: Truck Carrying Online Parcel Goods Catches Fire Near Rojwas Toll Plaza on NH-52

A truck carrying parcels from an online shopping store caught fire in Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, October 15. According to the news agency IANS, the vehicle was loaded with online parcel goods.

The incident took place when the loaded truck travelling on National Highway 52 between Maksi and Shajapu caught fire near Rozwas Toll Plaza. After receiving the information from the local people's fire brigade teams, with local police rushed to the spot.

Madhya Pradesh: A Truck carrying online parcel goods catches fire near Rozwas Toll Plaza on National Highway 52 between Maksi and Shajapur. Fire brigade teams worked for 4 hours overnight to control the fire. pic.twitter.com/jx2zsqPyuT — IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2025

The firefighters control the blaze after 4 4-hour overnight struggle. No injuries were reported in the following incident. However, a huge loss to the online parcel delivery company as their goods were completely destroyed in the blaze. The reason the blaze erupted on the moving truck is still under investigation.