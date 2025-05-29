Madhya Pradesh: Two Bihar Police Personnel Killed, One Injured As Vehicle Overturns in Ratlam

Two Bihar Police personnel were killed as their vehicle overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Wednesday, May 28. A policeman was also injured in the incident, which happened at 10 am, when a team of the Bihar Police's Special Task Force (STF) was on the way to Gujarat's Surat district to arrest some criminals.

"When their vehicle reached Ratlam, the driver suddenly lost control, following which it overturned. While Mukund Murari and Vikash Kumar died on the spot, Jeevdhari Kumar sustained injuries," a statement said. "The injured policeman was immediately taken to a hospital where his condition is reported to be stable," it said.

While Murari was a sub-inspector, Kumar was a constable. The injured policeman is also a constable. Bihar Police officers are in touch with their counterparts in Ratlam and Indore to ensure that the injured policeman gets proper treatment, it added. Three senior officers of the STF have also been sent to Indore for coordination with senior officials there, the statement said.