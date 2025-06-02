Madhya Pradesh: Water conservation becomes mass movement in Khandwa, tops national ranking

Khandwa, June 2 Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district has set a national benchmark in water conservation, securing the top position in the Centre's Jal Shakti Ministry rankings. Through the construction of over 1.29 lakh water conservation structures under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Khandwa has become a model for effective rainwater harvesting and community-driven water management.

Under the Centre's "Catch the rain" campaign, part of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Khandwa has emerged as a leader in the “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari” initiative - focusing on the theme “Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls.” The initiative promotes rainwater harvesting through grassroots participation and a holistic approach to water management, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer, Nagarjun B. Gowda, said that more than 1,29,046 water conservation structures have been constructed and officially registered in the district. These were implemented using funds and support from MGNREGA, the 15th and 5th Finance Commissions, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and most significantly, public cooperation.

Speaking to IANS, Gowda said: "Under the Jal Shakti Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan launched by the Central Ministry of Jal Shakti, Khandwa ranked first nationwide. We constructed a wide variety of water conservation structures such as farm ponds, dug well recharge units, and other water harvesting systems. These initiatives will certainly help reverse the declining water table in Khandwa and help mitigate future water shortages."

"Over the past five to six months, the entire Khandwa district administration—particularly our district panchayat and panchayat-level employees—have worked tirelessly every single day. This ranking is the result of their dedication and effort," the IAS officer said.

Fellow IAS officer, Rishav Gupta, also highlighted the importance of localised and cost-effective solutions.

"It’s a matter of great pride that Khandwa focused on ground-level, practical solutions to rainwater harvesting, especially low-cost methods. A record number of such structures were created here. Through sustained efforts guided by the District Panchayat, roof water harvesting has also been promoted extensively, and water is now seeping into the ground at scale."

He emphasised the district’s approach to making long-term changes. "In addition to dug wells and ponds, which support rainwater storage, we aim to ensure that every concrete roof in Khandwa becomes a part of this solution. A five-phase action plan has been developed for the next year. Under this plan, we will engage with various stakeholders to maximise the use of all commercial, residential, government, and non-government buildings for rainwater harvesting."

The campaign aims to recharge groundwater using low-cost, scientific techniques. Its core objective is to tackle water scarcity and groundwater depletion by involving local communities directly in conservation efforts.

As a result of these measures, Khandwa has not only improved its groundwater levels but also laid the groundwork for long-term water security. The district’s success demonstrates how community engagement, coupled with government initiatives, can effectively address the water crisis. The model is now being hailed as an inspiration for the entire country, reinforcing the message that every drop counts and must be preserved collectively.

The Jal Shakti Ministry’s campaign is being implemented with the objective of increasing the number of rainwater harvesting structures by leveraging public participation and community mobilisation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor