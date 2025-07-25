Madhya Pradesh will utilise India-UK FTA's benefits for industrial growth: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, July 25 Terming the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India the United Kingdom as a significant achivement, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday expressed that Madhya Pradesh will also have benefit from this agreement in the future.

Chief Minister Yadav stated that sectors like agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, services, aviation, leather, plastics, electronics, manufacturing and industrial growth in the state are expected to see substantial progress due to the deal.

CM Yadav also extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the significant achievement of signing a FTA between India and the United Kingdom.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, not only the poor, farmers, and youth, but the entire nation is feeling proud. FTA will take India to new heights, not only in terms of industry, trade and employment, but also in global diplomatic relations," he said in an official statement issued to the press on Friday.

CM Yadav further said that initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local' have significantly boosted India's global image, and the FTA is a shining example of the country’s growing global stature.

He also urged everyone to take full advantage of this golden opportunity being provided under the leadership of PM Modi and move forward with commitment make Madhya Pradesh a developed state.

Notably, India and United Kingdom signed the historic free trade agreement (FTA) in the presence of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting in London on Thursday (July 24).

The agreement was signed by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynolds.

Meanwhile, in a bid to promote investment in tourism sector with collaboration of entrepreneurs, tour operators, and the hotel industry, Madhya Pradesh will organise a two-day (July 26 and 27) regional tourism conclave in Rewa, a senior official said on Thursday.

The event, organised at Krishna Raj Kapoor Auditorium, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on July 26. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, and Minister of State for Tourism Dharmendra Lodhi will also attend the conclave.

The conclave aims to promote tourism investment in Madhya Pradesh while fostering collaboration and partnerships among tourism entrepreneurs, tour operators, and the hotel industry, a senior official with tourism department said.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Shiv Shekhar Shukla, informed that investors in the hospitality sector in Madhya Pradesh will be felicitated during the conclave.

“This conclave is part of the preparations for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart scheduled in Bhopal in October. Similar regional conclaves will also be held in Gwalior in August and Indore in September,” Shukla said.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav will launch ‘PM Shri Tourism Air Service Booking Portal’ on the IRCTC platform.

