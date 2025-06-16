Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies Post Pregnancy Due To Covid Virus in Jabalpur

Surge is seen in Covid-19 cases across the India. According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW), total number of active COVID-19 cases in India as of 8 am on June 16 is at 7,264. India reported 119 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with Kerala accounting for the majority (87), according to the ministry's daily bulletin. In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur 27-year-old woman who recently gave birth to baby boy died due to the corona virsu. According to the information given by Joint Director of Health Department Dr. Sanjay Mishra to PTI, the woman was a resident of neighboring Mandla district and she already had a lung disease.

Dr. Mishra stated, 'The woman concerned had come to the Government Medical College Hospital for delivery. She gave birth to a baby on Saturday. After this, she started having problems in her lungs. After this, the corona test was done and she came positive. After this, the woman was shifted to the isolation ward. She died there.

Also Read: Pune: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Indrayani River Bridge Collapse Tragedy, Says...

Apart from this, another 70-year-old man is undergoing treatment for corona in the hospital. In the last one week, three corona positive patients have come to light in Jabalpur, Dr. Mishra also said. Total active COVID-19 cases in India as of June 16 stand at 7,264, with 11 new deaths reported by 8 am, raising the total death toll to 108 since January 2025. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) reported 119 new cases in the last 24 hours, with Kerala experiencing the highest number at 87 cases.