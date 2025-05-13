Madhya Pradesh: Women of Jabalpur count benefits of Ujjwala Yojana, thank PM Modi

Jabalpur, May 13 Several public welfare schemes are being run by the central government, keeping in mind the general public. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is one among them, which is bringing a remarkable change in the lives of people residing in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Ujjwala Yojana is one of the ambitious schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Its objective is to reduce the dependence of women in remote rural areas on the use of coal and wood for cooking and to make available gas cylinders in their homes.

Beneficiary Ram Bai Rajak, living in Jabalpur Cantt Assembly Ranjhi Talaiya area, told IANS, “I have been living here in my in-laws' house since marriage. Earlier, food was cooked using firewood in my in-laws' house, in which I had to face a lot of problems due to the smoke.”

She said, "PM Modi has started Ujjwala Yojana for women. This information was given by his workers from the office of regional MLA Ashok Rohani, and we got the benefit of this scheme. Now we have got relief from the smoke. Earlier, there were breathing problems due to smoke, which are not happening now. Heartfelt thanks to PM Modi for this."

It is worth mentioning that PM Narendra Modi started Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana on May 1, 2016, from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

PMUY is a social welfare scheme of the central government for achieving a smoke-free rural India. The key objective of the scheme is to replace harmful cooking fuels such as coal and firewood with clean LPG to protect women and children's health by reducing indoor smoke pollution.

Women from poor families directly benefit from this scheme. This has not only made women's lives easier but has also greatly helped protect them from respiratory and eye diseases caused by smoke.

