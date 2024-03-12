Madhya Pradesh's gift to Ayodhya: A 1100 kg 'nagada'

Prayagraj, March 12 A 1100 kg 'nagada' (drum), made by a Madhya Pradesh-based social organisation is being gifted to the newly- constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (General Secretary Kashi Prant – Gau Raksha) Lalmani Tiwari, "Authorities of Shiv Barat Ayojan and Jan Kalyan Samiti, Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), have made the world's biggest nagada at a cost of around Rs 3 lakh. It will arrive in Prayagraj on Tuesday for its onward journey to Ayodhya."

The nagada has received a certificate from ASIA Book Of Records which reads that Shiv Barat Ayojan Evam Jan Kalyan Samiti, Rewa, of Madhya Pradesh, India, set the record for the biggest nagada.

The nagada is a Middle Eastern drum with a rounded back and a hide head. The biggest nagada was created completely using iron on Mahashivaratri.

The nagada will be brought on a trailer and a convoy of as many as 101 vehicles would accompany it from Rewa to Ayodhya, Tiwari said.

"The journey of nagada will start from Baiju Dharamsala (Rewa) on Tuesday morning and it will cross Chak Ghat (Mashya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border) on Tuesday afternoon. Scores of VHP and other Hindu frontal organisation workers will be welcoming the nagada and the convoy will pass through Naribari, Jari, Gohaniya, Ghurpur, Dandi, Naya Bridge, Balson crossing, Teliyarganj, Phaphamau, Soraon, and Mauaima before reaching Pratapgarh," he added.

The nagada will be kept at Ayodhya Museum and be a major crowd puller.

