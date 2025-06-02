Madhya Pradesh’s special Cabinet meeting in Pachmarhi tomorrow

Bhopal, June 2 After Jabalpur and Indore, the Madhya Pradesh government will now hold another special meeting in Pachmarhi, the only hill station in the state, on June 3.

The special Cabinet meeting will be dedicated to commemorating the bravery and legacy of Raja Bhabhut Singh, celebrated as a symbol of tribal pride and valour, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

In a video message, the Chief Minister said that the Cabinet meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Pachmarhi will be held in memory of Gond king Bhabhut Singh, who fought the British, as part of the BJP-led administration’s efforts to honour tribal heroes.

"Madhya Pradesh government is organising the Cabinet meeting out of Bhopal to honour our legendary heroes. Two weeks ago, the Cabinet meeting was held in Indore in respect of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, and now on Tuesday, the Cabinet meeting will be held in Pachmarhi," said the Chief Minister.

He asserted that, along with economic, industrial and infrastructure growth, the state government is committed to preserving the social and cultural heritage of the state.

He said that Pachmarhi is not only known for its natural beauty, but it is also deeply connected with the cultural heritage of our tribal society.

"The state government is determined to highlight every glorious aspect and take care of the interests of every section of society.

“From an administrative perspective, hosting the Cabinet meeting in Pachmarhi also serves to acknowledge and celebrate the region’s historical, cultural, and ecological heritage," the Chief Minister said.

In his video message, the Chief Minister highlighted that Raja Bhabhut Singh played a pivotal role in uniting the tribal community to defend water, forests, land, and territory from both external invaders and British forces.

He actively resisted British rule and extended support to the great freedom fighter Tatya Tope during India’s struggle for independence.

Responding to Tatya Tope’s call, Raja Bhabhut Singh joined the freedom movement, advancing into the picturesque Satpura valleys.

As the Madhya Pradesh government will hold this special meeting again, the speculation on whether Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah, who skipped two Cabinet meetings, including the special one in Indore, will participate or not has also surfaced.

