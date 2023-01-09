Madras HC Advocate Association polls disrupted after booth capture

Chennai, Jan 9 The elections to the Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) were disrupted on Monday due to booth capturing.

The Teller committee chairman and senior advocate of Madras High Court M.K. Kabir told the media persons that booth capturing took place and the elections were disrupted.

He said that it was unfortunate that the booth capturing took place even after the introduction of QR codes, and added that they would inform the matter to the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Justice S. Raja.

The senior advocate also told the media persons that unruly behaviour by certain elements was deliberate and was aimed at disruption of the elections.

The Teller Committee Chairman also said that these unruly incidents would be brought to the notice of Justice R. Mahadevan of the Madras High Court who had ordered the conduct of the long-pending elections in a peaceful manner.

The MHAA have claimed that there are 13,000 members but the Teller committee that was constituted to conduct this year's elections had identified the presence of only 4,750 eligible voters.

The voter list has been prepared after cross verification with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and following various criteria for eligibility to vote.

The elections were scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new auditorium complex and the results were expected by Monday evening.

There are nine candidates for the post of president, and eight candidates for the post of vice president. Ten people were contesting for the post of secretary and nine for the post of treasurer, and 12 were contesting the polls for the post of Librarian.

