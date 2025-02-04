Madras HC bans cruel transport practices for cattle, issues guidelines

Chennai, Feb 4 The Madras High Court has taken a strong stand against the inhumane treatment of cattle during transportation, particularly the cruel practice of smearing chilli flakes on their eyes to keep them awake and prevent them from lying down. This method was often used to pack as many animals as possible into vehicles during long journeys.

Single bench judge of the Madras High Court Justice M. Nirmal Kumar has now issued comprehensive guidelines to ensure the humane transport of cattle.

Justice Kumar emphasised that cattle must have adequate space to move, turn around, and lie down comfortably during transit. The court also insisted on proper safety measures while loading and unloading the animals.

“Ramps and loading docks must be designed to prevent cattle from slipping or falling,” the judge stated.

Additionally, the court mandated that vehicles used for transporting cattle must be well-ventilated and maintain a suitable temperature.

During long journeys, food and water must be provided at frequent intervals, and the animals’ health should be assessed before transport. Throughout the journey, they must be periodically checked for signs of distress, injury, or illness, the court said.

To prevent the spread of diseases, the vehicles must be thoroughly cleaned before being used again. Transporters are also required to carry all necessary documents, including veterinary medical certificates confirming the distance and duration for which the animals can be safely transported.

The court issued these directives while dismissing two civil revision petitions filed by Abbas Manthiri, Mariyappan, and Thiyagarajan.

The three individuals had been booked by the Chengalpattu police last year for transporting 96 bulls and two calves in extremely cruel conditions. The animals were being taken to Kerala and other locations, allegedly for slaughter.

The petitioners argued that the cattle were being transported for farming and breeding purposes and sought the return of the seized animals. However, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A. Damodaran refuted their claim, pointing out that most of the cattle had been castrated, making breeding impossible.

He further stated that the drivers had admitted to transporting the animals for slaughter. The APP also noted that most of the seized cattle were under ten years old and that the drivers lacked proper documentation at the time of the seizure.

Senior counsel Satish Parasaran and advocate Madhumitha, representing the complainants M. Vignesh and R. Raguram Sharma—who had originally reported the incident—strongly opposed the petitioners’ plea.

After considering these arguments, Justice Kumar ruled against returning the seized cattle to the petitioners. The judge also praised advocate Madhumitha for her “meticulous preparation and strenuous submissions” during the case.

With these new guidelines, the Madras High Court has reinforced the importance of humane treatment in cattle transportation, ensuring that such cruelty is no longer tolerated.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor