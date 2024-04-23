Madras HC express concern and anguish over three Universities having no VCs

Chennai, April 23 The Madras High Court on Tuesday expressed concern and anguish over three universities in Tamil Nadu remaining without Vice Chancellors for a long period.

Hearing a writ petition filed by advocate B. Jagannath seeking the inclusion of a University Grants Commission (UGC) nominee in the search panel set up by the state government to identify suitable candidates for the post of Vice Chancellor of Madras University, a bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad said that academics seems to be taking a backseat in a dispute between various authorities.

"The universities have been without vice chancellors for the past one year. The court is concerned only with the academic excellence of the universities and not the internal feuds between various authorities. The authorities are required to be sensitive in manning the universities. The only consideration should be educational excellence," it said.

Senior counsel N.L. Rajah, appearing for the writ petitioner, informed the court that the issue of inclusion of a UGC nominee in the search panel was decided in a recent judgement of the High Court in a Pondicherry University case.

Senior counsel P. Wilson, representing the University of Madras, however, said the High Court’s judgement in the Pondicherry University case was stayed by the Supreme Court. He said, the apex court was seized of the same issue and therefore, a UGC nominee need not be included in the search panel.

The senior counsel representing the University of Madras wanted to get impleaded in the present writ petition and opposed the petitioner’s plea for the inclusion of a UGC nominee.

The judges recorded his submission and granted time till June 5 to file for filing the impleading petition and getting it numbered.

The bench, however, expressed their dismay over the University of Madras and two other universities remaining without a vice-chancellor for a long time, and the present writ petition itself getting adjourned from time to time, at the instance of the state government, since November 2023.

At this, Wilson contended that the appointment of a Vice Chancellor was getting delayed solely because of the Governor.

