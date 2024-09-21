Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to famous Tamil singer Mano‘s sons

Chennai, Sep 21 The Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to the two sons of famous Tamil singer Mano in a case related to assault.

The sons of Mano, Shakir and Rafi were charged in a case related to the assault of two youths including a sixteen-year-old in a case of road rage that happened ten days ago.

The Madras High Court, after granting bail to Shakir and Rafi, directed them to sign at the Valasaravakkam police station daily for thirty days.

The incident in the context occurred ten days ago at Sridevi Kuppam, when the two reportedly assaulted two youths: Kirupakaran (20) and a 16-year-old. While Kirupakaran is a student of Tondiarpet Arts and Science College, the 16-year-old youth is a student of ITI Saro Vidyalaya.

According to the police, Mano's sons had reached the eatery at Sridevi Kuppam in an inebriated state and had an altercation with Kirupakaran and the 16-year-old youth.

Mano's driver Dharman and domestic help Vignesh were remanded to judicial custody while Shakir and Rafi were on the run.

The celebrated singer's wife, Jameela, had told the media a couple of days ago that her sons were rounded up by a group of youth and assaulted.

She alleged that a group of mysterious youths had broken into their home, assaulted her sons and decamped with her jewellery. She also said that earlier too, her sons were attacked near an eatery at Sridevi Kuppam.

