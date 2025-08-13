Madras HC orders removal of striking sanitation workers from outside Ripon Building

Chennai, Aug 13 The ongoing sanitation workers' strike in Chennai's Zones 5 and 6 took a decisive turn on Wednesday after the Madras High Court directed the removal of protesters from outside the historic Ripon Building.

A bench led by the Chief Justice ruled that protests in unauthorised locations cannot be permitted and that sanitation workers should move to designated protest zones.

"While the right to protest is fundamental, it cannot infringe upon the rights of the public," the bench observed, instructing the authorities to clear the area outside Ripon Building "at the earliest".

The court stressed that the workers may continue their demonstrations in permitted areas, but not in places that disrupt civic life.

The directive is expected to put pressure on both the Corporation and the striking workers to seek a negotiated settlement.

More than 300 sanitation workers have been staging a continuous sit-in since August 1, opposing the Chennai Corporation's decision to hand over cleaning operations in their zones to a private company.

The workers, who are on a 24-hour relay protest, say the move threatens their job security and undermines public sector sanitation services.

The protest has drawn support from across the political spectrum, with leaders from the AIADMK, TDP, BJP, CPI(M), and Naam Tamilar Katchi expressing solidarity.

Several film actors and actresses have also extended their backing, visiting the protest site in person. The strike entered its 13th consecutive day on Wednesday, with the workers showing no signs of relenting.

However, the High Court's intervention came after a public interest litigation alleged that the agitation was obstructing the public.

The sanitation workers' union maintains that privatisation will lead to large-scale job losses and worsen working conditions. They have demanded that the contract with the private firm be scrapped and that all sanitation jobs remain under the municipal workforce.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has argued that outsourcing in the affected zones is part of an efficiency drive aimed at improving waste management and cleanliness standards.

Officials claim that the move will not result in immediate layoffs and that workers could be absorbed into other zones.

With the High Court's order now in effect, the standoff enters a critical phase. Whether the striking workers will comply with the relocation directive or escalate their agitation remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, civic activists warn that the deadlock could have serious consequences for waste management and public health in the city's most densely populated areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor