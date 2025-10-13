Madras HC raps Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for delays in graft cases

Chennai, Oct 13 The Madras High Court on Monday came down heavily on the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for its prolonged inaction in the high-profile corruption cases, stressing that such probes involving Ministers, legislators, and IAS officers must not be allowed to get “ambushed” by endless procedural delays.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, in his interim order, observed that corruption cases against sitting or former public officials must be pursued swiftly to sustain public confidence in the criminal justice system.

His remarks came while hearing a contempt plea filed by Jayaram Venkatesan of the anti-corruption group Arappor Iyakkam over the DVAC’s failure to commence trial in a case registered in 2021.

The case concerns alleged irregularities worth Rs 98.25 crore in the award of municipal contracts during the tenure of former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani (2014–2018).

Expressing dismay over the lack of progress, Justice Venkatesh said the DVAC had shown “contumacious conduct” by disobeying earlier court directions. However, he granted the officials one final chance and adjourned the contempt proceedings to November 10, 2025.

Additional Public Prosecutor E. Raj Thilak informed the court that the DVAC would complete translation of all vernacular documents into English within four weeks and then seek the Centre’s sanction to prosecute two IAS officers linked to the case.

The judge directed the agency to report progress on the next hearing date and to explain why the officials concerned should not face punishment for non-compliance.

Justice Venkatesh noted that the DVAC had failed to seek an extension when it missed the April 2024 deadline to file charge-sheets and had still shown “no substantial progress” even after the contempt plea was filed.

He rejected the agency’s claim that its proposal to the Centre had been returned for want of translated documents, reminding it that the translation requirement had been in effect since October 18, 2024.

“The DVAC, being a specialised anti-corruption agency, ought to have been aware of such requirements. Its conduct certainly hovers around contumacious behaviour,” the judge observed, warning that prolonged procedural delays erode faith in the justice system.

