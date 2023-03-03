Madras HC rejects bail plea man accused in sexual harassment, extortion case

Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of a key accused arrested by CB-CID police in connection with sexual harassment and extortion of several women in Kanyakumari district in 2020.

Nagercoil Kasi blackmailed more than 100 women, including a female doctor, to upload their pornographic photos on the internet and extorted lakhs of rupees from them.

A case was registered against him in April 2020 and he was imprisoned. He had filed a petition in the Madurai branch of the High Court seeking bail in this case.

The petition came up for hearing before Justice Jagadees Chandra last few weeks. At that time, Kanyakumari CBCID police lawyer who was investigating this case said, "120 women, 400 erotic videos and 1900 pornographic pictures have been seized. He used to sexually abuse women and girls, took obscene pictures of them and committed serious crimes against women. Therefore bail should not be granted."

He used to sexually abuse women and girls, took pornographic pictures of them and committed serious crimes against women. Therefore, the judge dismissed the bail petition stating that granting bail to Kasi would affect the investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

