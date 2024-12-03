Madras HC rejects producers association plea to ban film reviews for first three days after release

Chennai, Dec 3 The Madras High Court has declined to grant an interim order to restrain individuals or social media channels from reviewing films within three days of their theatrical release.

Justice S. Sounthar, while hearing the petition filed by the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA), questioned the feasibility of such a restriction, stating, “Reviewers are entitled to review any film; it is their opinion.”

Advocate Vijayan Subramanian, representing TFAPA, argued that certain individuals, under the guise of film reviews, defame directors, actors, and producers, causing damage to their reputations.

The association sought restrictions on these activities and requested the court to issue directions to the City Police Commissioner to prevent YouTube channels from entering cinema theatres for the purpose of film reviews.

The petition highlighted the lack of regulation and self-discipline on social media platforms, leading to defamatory remarks and coordinated efforts to manipulate film ratings, a practice known as “review bombing.”

TFAPA claimed these actions, often motivated by personal or business rivalries, negatively influence public opinion and harm box-office collections before the audience forms its own judgment.

The judge refused to issue a blanket order or directions in this regard, emphasising the importance of freedom of expression.

Notices were issued to the Union and state governments, as well as YouTube, for their response.

The case has been posted for further proceedings after four weeks.

The petition follows growing concerns among Tamil filmmakers about the impact of early reviews on their films’ commercial performance.

Recently, films like ‘Kanguva’, ‘Indian 2’, and ‘Vettaiyan’ were reportedly affected by negative reviews and fan interviews on YouTube channels.

TFAPA and the Tamil Nadu Producers Council have called for guidelines to regulate online film reviews and urged theatre owners to ban YouTubers from conducting interviews on their premises.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor