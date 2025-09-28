Madras HC to today hear plea for ban on TVK rallies till Karur stampede probe ends

Chennai, Sep 28 The Madras High Court scheduled for 4.30 p.m. on Sunday an urgent hearing on a plea seeking to bar actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) from holding public meetings and rallies until a full inquiry is completed into the stampede at its event in Tamil Nadu's Karur that left 39 people dead.

A vacation bench of Justice N. Senthilkumar agreed to hear a petition moved by N. Senthilkannan of Karur district and listed it for 4.30 p.m.

The petitioner asked the court to restrain the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police/Head of Police Force (DGP/HoPF) from granting permission for any TVK gatherings until clear safety protocols are laid down following the tragedy.

The petition stems from an ongoing case that the TVK had filed earlier, challenging what it called "onerous" conditions imposed by the police on its statewide campaign.

Hearing the case, a bench of Justice N. Sathish Kumar had, on September 18, voiced serious concern over damage to public and private property during political events. He suggested that the state consider collecting security deposits from parties to offset potential losses.

When an Assistant Inspector General from the DGP’s office later filed an affidavit saying there was no legal provision to collect such deposits, Justice Sathish Kumar expressed displeasure.

He then suo motu impleaded the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, asking for a policy decision by October 16.

In the wake of the Karur tragedy, where a massive crowd surge during Vijay’s rally at Velusamypuram left 39, including nine children, dead, the fresh impleading petition has been filed to ensure that no new public events by the TVK take place before the inquiry concludes.

Meanwhile, in Madurai, TVK’s counsel S. Arivazhagan approached vacation judge Justice M. Dhandapani seeking urgent relief against possible coercive action by the police following the stampede.

A bench of Justices Dhandapani and M. Jothiraman have agreed to hear the TVK’s plea on Monday afternoon.

The Karur stampede has triggered widespread criticism and legal scrutiny over crowd control and event management by political parties, and Sunday's hearing will be a key determinant for both the TVK as well as the other parties, ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

