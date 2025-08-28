Madras HC upholds ‘A’ certificate for Rajinikanth film ‘Coolie’; dismisses petition of producers

Chennai, Aug 28 The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by a television network challenging the ‘A’ certificate granted to superstar Rajinikanth’s latest release Coolie, ruling that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had acted within its mandate in restricting the film’s viewing to adults.

Justice T.V. Thamilselvi, hearing the civil miscellaneous appeal, held that the Board’s decision was based on established guidelines and that the production house had no grounds to contest it after accepting the certificate and releasing the film.

The appellant had sought a U/A certificate, contending that the Board’s classification unfairly barred viewers under 18.

The CBFC defended its decision, pointing to provisions under Section 58(2) of the Cinematograph Act, which empower the Centre to issue directives guiding the certification process.

Citing the 1991 guidelines, the Board said it was required to ensure that cinema remained responsible to societal values, avoided glorification of violence and anti-social behaviour, and provided clean and healthy entertainment.

A five-member examining committee and a 10-member revising committee, both functioning independently, unanimously agreed that Coolie contained extensive violence, sustained depictions of smoking and alcohol consumption, and occasional abusive language, warranting only an ‘A’ certificate.

The revising committee was headed by a veteran filmmaker with multiple national and state awards to his credit.

“After a detailed viewing and discussion, the committee concluded that the film could not be considered fit for children,” Additional Solicitor General A.R.L. Sundaresan told the court.

He added that the producers were even offered the option of securing a U/A certificate by trimming certain violent and objectionable scenes, but they declined to make cuts.

The ASG further argued that the television network had already accepted the CBFC’s ruling and released the film on August 14, 2025, before belatedly approaching the court.

Given this conduct, the judge found no merit in the appeal and upheld the ‘A’ certificate. With the verdict, the Rajinikanth-starrer will continue to remain restricted to adult audiences in theatres across the country.

