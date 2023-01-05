Madrasa teacher arrested in Bihar for making obscene videos of minors

Bihar Police on Wednesday arrested a madrasa teacher from Nawada for allegedly capturing obscene videos of minor students and blackmailing them.

The incident came to light after a girl student of the madrasa lodged a complaint at Kawakol police station against the teacher. The family of the girl alleged that the teacher used to blackmail the girl by making obscene videos.

Police took prompt action and arrested Shahadat Hussain, who has been teaching at the madrasa for the last three years. Shahadat is a resident of Garhi village under Khaira police station area of Jamui district. Police booked Shahadat Hussain under POCSO Act.

"On the basis of a complaint in Kawakol police station that a madrasa teacher used to shoot obscene videos of minor students and blackmail them, the accused has been arrested. Case registered under relevant sections of POCSO Act. The probe is on," said Mahesh Chaudhary, Sub-Divisional Police Officer.

The investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

