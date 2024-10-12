‘Madrasa Violates Educational Rights’: Child Rights Panel NCPCR Writes to States and UTs Recommending To Stop Funding Madrasas

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Chief Secretaries and administrators of all states and Union Territories regarding the Commission's report, 'Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights: Constitutional Rights of Children vs. Madrasas'.

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said the final report has been released after nine years of investigation. The commission has released its final report after studying this issue for nine years. We have found that around 1.25 crore children are deprived of their basic education rights, he added.

Kanoongo said that children are tutored in Madrasas to the motives of certain people in the name of Islam. "They are being tutored in such a way that they would work according to the motives of certain people, this is wrong. The people who have captured these Madrasas are those who used to say that they wanted to preach Islam across India during India-Pakistan partition," he said further.

"There are Madrasa boards in 7-8 states and we have asked to shut the Madrasa boards because they filed to serve the purpose...donations are being raised for Madrasas. This funding should be stopped and Madrasa Board must be disbanded and the Hindu children who are studying in these Madrasas must be enrolled in Schools," said Kanoongo.

The report prepared by NCPCR consists of 11 chapters mentioning the history of Madrasas and "their role in violation of educational rights of children". The NCPCR also recommended that state funding to the Madrasas should be stopped across all states and union territories and Madrasa Boards should be discontinued and closed down.

"The Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, is grounded in the belief that achieving values such as equality, social justice, and democracy is only possible through the provision of inclusive education for all. However, a conflicting picture between fundamental right of children and right of minority communities has been created," the letter from NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo said.

"In this regard, Commission has prepared a report titled Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights: Constitutional Rights of Children vs. Madrasas. The report consists of 11 chapters touching upon different aspects of the history of Madrasas and their role in violation of educational rights of children. It is the duty of the State Governments to ensure that all children receive formal education in schools which are duly defined under Section 2(n) of the RTE Act, 2009," it said.

The Commission also asserted that merely constituting a Board or taking a UDISE Code does not mean that the Madrasas are following the provisions of the RTE Act, 2009.

"Therefore, it has been recommended that State funding to the Madrasas and Madrasa Boards be stopped across all States/UTs and Madrasa Boards should be discontinued and closed down. This is subject to the Judgment of the Supreme Court on SLP (Civil) No. 008541 of 2024 in case of Uttar Pradesh," the Commission said.

"It has also been recommended that all non-Muslim children be taken out of Madrasas and admitted in schools for receiving fundamental education as per the RTE Act, 2009. Also, children from Muslim community who are attending Madrasa, whether recognized or unrecognized, are enrolled in formal schools and received education of the prescribed time and curriculum as per the RTE Act, 2009," the NCPCR said.