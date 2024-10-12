Madrasas promote & protect oriental languages, not wise to close them: Muslim leaders

Varanasi, Oct 12 After the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) recommended the government to discontinue funding to Madrasa Boards, various Muslim leaders on Saturday criticised the NCPCR over its recommendations, saying that they protect the oriental languages.

“Stopping funding and ultimately closing down the madrasas is not a positive step. If any upgradation is needed in the curriculum or in other activities of these institutions we welcome that but closing down these institutions is not positive. Sanskrit Patshalas and Madrasas were set up in 1908 to promote and protect the oriental languages. They were established under an education system,” Diwan Saheb Jamoun Khan, principal of a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh, told IANS.

He added that all three oriental languages - Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian - are being protected and promoted by the Sanskrit Patshalas and Madrasas.

“There are 100 recognised Madrassas in Varanasi. In these Madrassas, not only Muslim students but about 20 per cent (2 to 2.5 lakh) of Uttar Pradesh students who belong to other religions also study. Around 5 per cent of teachers in these Madrasas belong to the other religions, who also work at these Madrasas,” he added.

He said that completely free education is provided in these madrasas where the curriculum is the same as the government schools.

“We also have English and Hindi subjects for classes 9 and 10 which have NCERT curriculum.

He added that the Supreme Court is aware of all the curriculum and other activities of these madrasas.

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) recommended that all states and Union Territories discontinue funding for Madrasa Boards and eventually shut them down.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretaries of states and Union Territories, NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo also advised that non-Muslim children currently enrolled in madrasas be moved to mainstream schools, in line with the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009.

The recommendations are based on a comprehensive report prepared after studying the educational conditions of children from the Muslim community.

Kanoongo said that this report is aimed at creating a road map for ensuring that all children in India grow up in a safe and productive environment, ultimately contributing to national development.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Mohammad Khalid, another Muslim religious leader lashed out at the BJP government, saying that all the policies of the Central government are against the Muslims.

“All the policies of the incumbent BJP government are anti-Muslim,” Khalid said.

He added that Allahabad High Court, earlier had given the verdict to close down the Madrasa Board which was stayed by the Supreme Court (SC).

“There are many other schools where the students have been harassed or ill-treated. Have these schools been closed? Many teachers have raped students in these schools. Were these schools closed down? A junior doctor was raped and murdered in Bengal and the BJP has been very vocal about it. Have they closed the hospitals?” Khalid asked.

He added that any teacher doing anything wrong be it in government schools or madrasas should be punished as per the law.

“A fast track court should be set up for the student harassment cases. The case should be closed within 90 days so that students get justice. But closing down the Madrasas as NCPCR has suggested is not a viable option.

He added that closing down Madrasa Boards is against the Supreme Court’s decision.

“The SC has stayed the Allahabad High Court decision. How can NCPCR recommend the closing down of the Madrasa Boards? The final decision will be taken by the SC,” Khalid said.

NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo has said that the report has been prepared with an aim to guide toward creating a comprehensive road map that ensures all children across the country grow up in a safe, healthy, and productive environment.

“The commission has studied this issue for the past nine years and researched how children from the Muslim community are deprived of school education due to madrasas, detailing the violations of their rights. We have sent a report on this matter to the Chief Secretaries via letter and requested them to close the Madrasa Boards in their respective states. These Madrasa Boards have failed to serve the purpose for which they were established,” Priyank Kanoongo told IANS.

He informed that there are still over 1.25 crore children in madrasas with no connection to the Madrasa Boards.

“The Madrasa Boards are merely receiving government funding while accommodating 1.9 to 2 million children, including non-Muslim Hindu children, to create an illusion of educational support,” he said.

The NCPCR, established under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act of 2005, is tasked with safeguarding the rights of children across India.

