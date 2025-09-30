Madrasas promoting conversions will not be allowed to operate in MP, says BJP as NHRC launches probe

Bhopal, Sep 30 BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma on Tuesday said that madrasas promoting religious conversions will not be allowed to operate in Madhya Pradesh. He said such institutions would be shut down and strict instructions had been issued to District Collectors to take immediate action.

The statement follows the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) decision to investigate allegations of an illegal conversion racket running through unauthorised madrasas in various districts of the state. The racket allegedly targets Hindu children, enrolling them in madrasas with the intent to convert them to Islam.

Speaking to IANS, Rameshwar Sharma said, “The NHRC has taken cognisance of the matter. Strict action will be taken against madrasas promoting religious conversions. Mullahs and Maulvis involved in this will also face consequences. Conversion of children will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The government has issued clear instructions to officials to act swiftly. The culprits will not be spared.”

He further alleged that some Maulanas were attempting to convert non-Muslims by teaching them Urdu but emphasised that “no one in Madhya Pradesh can succeed through such means.”

Meanwhile, in response to the complaint, the NHRC has written to the Principal Secretary of Madhya Pradesh’s School Education Department, directing an enquiry into the allegations and demanding an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days. Authorities have also been asked to email a copy of the report to the Commission.

The complaint, dated September 26, alleged that a well-organised illegal conversion racket was operating in multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh, targeting 556 Hindu children across 27 unauthorised madrasas for conversion to Islam.

Meanwhile, the first five-and-a-half years of Madhya Pradesh's stringent anti-religious conversion law branded in political circles as the 'Love Jihad' law paint a picture far removed from its stated intent.

The Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Ordinance, brought into force in January 2020, and its successor, the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act, 2021, promised uncompromising action against religious conversions through coercion, deception, or marriage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor