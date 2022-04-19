Madurai court releases 23 accused in 2017 train blockade case

Madurai District Court on Tuesday ordered the release of 23 people arrested in connection with a train blockade in 2017 demanding Jallikattu.

Protests were held in 2017 in several places in the Madurai district, including Alankanallur and Tamukkam Maidan, condemning the central and state governments while seeking permission for Jallikattu.

The youth and students engaged in a protest by blocking a train and sitting on the tracks. The vehicles were damaged in the protests. Police had registered a case against 23 people and arrested them. The case has been heard in the Madurai District Criminal Court.

When the case came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Mahalakshmi on Tuesday, the court ordered the release of all the 23 persons involved in the case.

These 23 people have been released after a five-year trial.

( With inputs from ANI )

