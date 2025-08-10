Madurai Horror: CCTV Captures Stray Dog’s Vicious Attack on 8-Year-Old and Father (Watch Video)

In a shocking case from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, a stray dog entered a house and viciously attacked an eight-year-old boy and his father, injuring both. The horrifying episode, recorded on CCTV, has fueled public anger over the growing stray dog menace in the city. Police reports indicate that Muthusamy, 40, was at home when his son Senthil, a Class 3 student, stepped out towards the bathroom before leaving for school. With the gate left ajar, the stray ran in and lunged at the boy, biting his arms, legs, and thigh. His terrified screams alerted Muthusamy and other family members.

The CCTV footage, lasting 1 minute and 38 seconds, captures the dog attacking Muthusamy as he tried to rescue his son, biting his leg and thigh. The animal is also seen darting erratically across the yard, chasing other family members in a state of panic. The Madurai Corporation’s animal control unit arrived at the scene but struggled to subdue the aggressive stray, requiring multiple attempts before finally catching it nearly an hour later. The dog’s capture brought temporary relief to the distressed family and neighbours who had gathered during the incident.

Following the attack, both victims were immediately taken to the Madurai Government Hospital for treatment. Senthil required stitches at three separate injury sites and was given anti-rabies shots, while Muthusamy also received rabies vaccinations. Locals report that stray dogs have become an ongoing problem in the neighbourhood, often drawn to the area by food and fish waste dumped openly by hotels operating near the bus stand. Residents are now demanding stronger action to address the hazard.

Concerned locals have urged the civic authorities to intensify stray dog control measures and take strict action against eateries disposing of waste in public areas. “The situation is unsafe, especially for children. If the authorities don’t act now, similar incidents will continue,” a resident warned. They emphasised the need for proper waste management, increased sterilisation drives, and more vigilant patrolling in affected areas. Many believe that without consistent intervention, both the stray dog population and the risk to public safety will only escalate, creating further fear and unrest in the community.