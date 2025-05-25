Madurai Road Accident: Four of Family Killed After Car Hits Them While Crossing Road Near Usilampatti

Four members of a family, including a one-year-old boy, died in a road accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Saturday, May 24. The accident took place at Kunjampatti near Usilampatti when seven members of a family were trying to cross the road and the car struck them, said district SP Arvind.

The deceased were identified as Jothika, Lakshmi, Pandi selvi and Prahaladan, one person died on the spot. The injured people are Jayapandi, Karupayee and Kaviyazhini, one of whom was said to be critical and rushed to Usilampatti Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, on May 22, at least five people lost their lives in a collision between a government bus and a private tempo van. The accident took place on Wednesday night near the Sengkippatti bridge on the Thanjavur-Tiruchirapalli national highway, as per the Thanjavur District Collector Priyanka Balasubramanian.