Madurai Wall Collapse: 3 Killed After Wall Collapses Due Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu

Three people, including a grandmother and her grandson, died after a wall collapsed during rainfall in Valayankulam near Thiruparankundram in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu due to indecent rainfall. The deceased have been identified as Amma Pillai (65), her grandson Veeramani (10), and their neighbour Venkati (55). The incident occurred at around 7 pm on Monday, May 19, while they were sitting and talking near the doorway of their house when the wall suddenly collapsed due to the rain.

Neighbours rushed the injured to Valayankulam Government Hospital, where Venkati succumbed to his injuries. The other two were referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment, but they too passed away later.

Also Read | K’taka: Three, including a child, killed in rain-related incidents.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu: In Madurai’s Valayankulam, a rain-damaged wall collapsed, killing three—Amma Pillai, her grandson Veeramani, and neighbor Vengatti. Despite treatment, all died. Perungudi police registered a case and are investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/jmmFpmI1n6 — IANS (@ians_india) May 20, 2025

It has been raining in Madurai for the past few days, resulted in waterlogged in many places, which leads to traffic jams, hampering daily life of the citizens. Power outage also reported in several areas.

Heavy rainfall has revived water flow in Kutrālam's main waterfall after two dry months. Bathing is currently banned due to strong currents. Tourists are enjoying nearby falls like Aintharuvi and Puli Falls. The timely rain boosts hopes for the upcoming tourist season.